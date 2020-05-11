



BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve ever thought that one person can’t make a difference you haven’t met Kenzie Higgins. She’s doing her bit to help health care workers fighting coronavirus one bucket of goodies at a time.

The Norwell 19-year-old decided to step up when she heard a family member’s stories about being on the front line. Now, the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital are getting an extra thank you.

“I’ve heard such great things that everyone is very appreciative of all of the donations,” said Higgins.

“My aunt was the reason that I did it,” she said. Her aunt is Lauren Antoine, a radiology tech at Mass General.

“It’s been very, very busy and hard work. You’re wearing an N95 mask the whole, entire time. It’s a physical job so it’s a lot,” Antoine told WBZ-TV.

We’ve heard that story from health care workers time and time again, but when Kenzie heard it, she did something.

“It was tough to see my aunt come home to her two girls and really have a tough day with corona and with having the mask on all day and just be super tired,” Higgins said.

So she started putting together her version of care packages. “I just wanted to give materials and pampering items and little snack items to just make them feel more appreciated and make their day just a little bit easier and a little more feeling loved.”

Antoine brings them to the hospital.

“Sometimes it’s chocolate. Sometimes it’s an energy bar. Sometimes it’s personal care products, lotions, chapstick, stuff like that. And whatever’s been donated has been so well appreciated,” Antione said.

“I’ve heard the baskets are emptying so fast, which makes me feel like I’m actually helping,” Higgins said.

The effort has grown. People are now dropping off donations for Higgins to include in her baskets.

Higgins is very cautious about the coronavirus herself: she sanitizes everything twice and lets it sit for at least a week before packing it up.