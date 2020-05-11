BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 669 additional cases and 129 new coronavirus deaths in the state on Monday. Health officials said there have now been 78,462 total cases with 5,108 deaths to date.
While the newly reported cases were the lowest the state has seen since late March, testing was also down compared to recent weeks. There were 6,339 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 394,728 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 3,102 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 26 patients from Sunday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 16,420 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, 3,071 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 17,774, followed by Suffolk County with 15,356 cases, and Essex County with 11,432.
There have been 12,843 cases in people under 30, 35,597 cases in people between 30-59, 10,437 cases in people between 60-69, and 19,333 cases in people over 70.