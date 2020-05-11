KINGSTON (CBS) — A charging hoverboard started a fire in Kingston Saturday night. This is the second fire in Massachusetts sparked by a charging hoverboard in about a month.
“Hoverboard fires were a national problem in 2016 after many were received as holiday gifts in 2015. They are powered by lithium-ion batteries and must now be compliant with national safety standards,” said a statement from the Kingston Fire Department.
The fire on Country Club Way in Kingston was put out by a fire extinguisher. The hoverboard had been charging on the third floor with a new charging cording when the battery pack exploded, according to the fire department.
“Use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard or by the manufacturer. Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it and do not charge unattended, especially overnight. Overcharging can cause a fire,” said Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass.
No one was hurt. About $10,000 was done in damages.
On April 9, a hoverboard fire in Andover displaced fire people. The damages are estimated at $325,000.
For more information on hoverboard safety or how to check if the UL listing is legitimate, go to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s webpage.