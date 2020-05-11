BOSTON (CBS) – Boston set and tied record cold conditions this weekend. The first was Saturday with a wintry mix in the air highs struggled to get out of the 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s. The high in Boston was 44 degrees, which made it the coldest maximum temperature for the date. Only 25 May days over the past 148 years had been that cold. The last one was in 1987.

Sunday featured very cold conditions to start the day. The low in Boston Sunday morning was 34 degrees, which ties the record cold for the date set back in 1902. Highs did climb back to 60, but it remained breezy. After a weekend of blustery and cold conditions, improvement is heading our way this week as temperatures rebound.

MONDAY

You should notice right away, it is not nearly as chilly in Boston Monday morning compared to the weekend. Temps are starting off in the 40’s, however there are a few spots in the 30’s. It is a quiet and bright start to the day.

Expect clouds to increase later this morning with a spotty shower or two before lunch time, but there’s a better threat of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible midday through the afternoon and evening. A warm front will be lifting through the area pushing temps into the upper 50’s to low-mid 60’s, but a cold front will approach from the west along with a an upper level low with a lot of cold air aloft by the afternoon.

With daytime heating and energy sweeping through, we could see a few severe thunderstorms with the main threat being damaging winds and small hail.

Of course with any thunderstorms, a burst of heavy rain and lightning are possible as well. The greatest risk will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with the threat decreasing once the sun sets and we lose daytime heating. Most of the activity will be hit or miss, so if you plan to head outdoors this afternoon, just keep an eye to the sky for threatening clouds.

TONIGHT-MIDWEEK

We will clear out tonight, with decreasing clouds. Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees. Tuesday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler. Highs will get stuck in the 50’s with a breezy northwest wind. Gusts 20-30 mph are possible.

Under clear skies Tuesday night and as winds relax, temperatures will drop and another threat of frost is possible by Wednesday morning. Once again, record low temperatures are possible to start the day. After a chilly start in the 30’s on Wednesday, sunshine will boost temps to near 60 by the afternoon.

LATE WEEK WARM UP

By late week, the jet stream will shift north allowing seasonable and mild air to flow into New England. On Thursday, temps will finally jump to near to above normal in the mid 60’s. It currently looks dry, but clouds will be increasing. These clouds are linked to the risk of showers and storms for Friday, but the trade off is that temps will be very mild in the 70’s. We’ll hold onto near 70 degree weather to start the weekend, but showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temps in the 60’s.