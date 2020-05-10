BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts Walmart stores are open again on Sunday after having to close earlier in the week for deep cleaning due to coronavirus cases.
Walmart locations in Avon and Abington reopened on Sunday.
The stores were both forced to close for coronavirus cleaning, the company announced Wednesday. It was the second time the Abington store was forced to temporarily shut down.
“The third-party sanitizing of our stores, as well as the testing of our associates and others that work in the buildings has been completed,” said regional general manager Eddie Bostic. “We will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks before all shifts, among many other prevention measures, including mandatory facial coverings, and providing face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to all associates.”
Several other Walmart stores have closed for cleaning in recent weeks. Among them was the Quincy location where 11 employees tested positive and one died. That store has not yet reopened.
Worcester officials ordered the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way to shut down after 23 employees tested positive for the virus. All of the store’s employees were later tested and an additional 58 were positive. The store, which tested 391 employees total, has since reopened.
Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic members of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation are pressing Walmart for answers on its handling of the stores.