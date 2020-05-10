BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 139 new coronavirus deaths and 1,050 additional cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said there have now been 77,793 total cases with 4,979 deaths to date.
There are 3,128 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness as of Sunday, a decrease of 101 patients from Saturday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 16,224 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Sunday, 3,001 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
A total of 388,389 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 11,852 new tests reported in the last day.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 17,589, followed by Suffolk County with 15,279 cases, and Essex County with 11,353.
There have been 12,698 cases in people under 30, 35,325 cases in people between 30-59, 10,376 cases in people between 60-69, and 19,139 cases in people over 70.