BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed Mother’s Day for many this year.
Some families were unable to see mom in person. Others needed to adjust their celebration since restaurants remain closed.
“Last Mother’s Day, we couldn’t get in,” said Gail Noonan as she picked up take-out from Bricco in the North End.
“It is crazy to see how empty it is, but it is nice to be able to get a meal.”
Typically, the dining room is bustling and waiting lists are an hour or longer.
“We have to make the changes to survive. This is a balancing act between the virus and being open,” said restaurant owner Frank DePasquale.
The brick oven is fired up though.
“With the takeout, unfortunately, it’s only maybe five percent of the actual business that we normally do, but we’re trying to make it work,” DePasquale said.
While it’s not how families or restaurant owners wanted to spend this Mother’s Day, many are trying to find the silver lining.
“I’ve been really enjoying all the family time, playing games at home, which we don’t get to do, and just being together,” said Noonan.