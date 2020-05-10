LYNNFIELD (CBS) – Whole Foods is closing its Lynnfield store temporarily after several employees tested positive for coronavirus.
A store spokesman said on Sunday in a statement that the move is being made out of “an abundance of caution.”
We have been notified that over the past few weeks Team Members in our Lynnfield, MA store have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We have been performing daily enhanced sanitation measures, have had multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility, and are following the guidance of health and food safety authorities. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate.
All employees who are missing shifts due to the closure will be paid.
Whole Foods said it expects to reopen “in the coming days.”
Stores have implemented social distancing and crowd control measures for Whole Foods customers. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at check out. Employees must wear face masks and take their temperature before shifts.