Methuen's Calvin Kattar Victorious As UFC Returns To Action With Coronavirus PrecautionsWith no fans in the stands, UFC became the first major sport to return to action with coronavirus precautions.

David Ortiz Set To Lead Planet Fitness 'Home Work-In' On May 13It's been a while since anyone has been able to get to the gym. So if you're feeling the need to get in a nice workout, David Ortiz is here to help.

Tom Brady's Move To Tampa Bay Posed Late Challenges For NetworksTom Brady's move to Tampa Bay didn't just create ripples with fans. It caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible.

Sound Of Silence: Baseball Thinking Ahead To Silent StadiumsWith the expectation that games will be TV-only to start, the lack of stadium noise could be an issue.

Tom Brady, Several Patriots Among Athletes Calling On FBI, DOJ To Investigate Ahmaud Arbery DeathThe NFL Players Coalition, a group founded with the goal of seeking social justice and racial equality, has called upon the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.