BOSTON (CBS) — A woman’s body was found in a swampy wooded area of West Roxbury, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Sunday.
The discovery was made by a passerby near Enneking Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. I-Team sources said the badly decomposed body was found in a bag.
State Police said the woman has not been identified and the manner of death is under investigation.
“In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time,” said State Police.
Sounds an awful lot like Saturday night’s story about a male body found in a bag in Hyde Park.