CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Ten more people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses in New Hampshire as of Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Cases in the state rose by 71 to 3,011.
Of the people that died, three were women over 60 from Rockingham County, three were men over 60 from Rockingham County, three were women over 60 from Hillsborough County and one was a man over 60 from Merrimack County. The state has now had a total of 131 coronavirus-related deaths, or 4% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 55% being women and 45% being men.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 313, or 10% of cases.