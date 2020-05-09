Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA is receiving $827.7 million in federal funds to help the transit system respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The T said it will use the money to sustain service and pay operator salaries and administrative leave.
Currently, the MBTA is providing about 80,000 bus trips and 40,000 subway trips a day. The system is monitoring overcrowding and has stepped up disinfecting efforts. Workers are getting masks to wear on the job and their temperatures are taken before their shifts.
The grant is part of the CARES Act.