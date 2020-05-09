Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Delta Airlines is suspending flights to 10 airports across the country, including Manchester, New Hampshire and Providence, Rhode Island. The suspension begins Wednesday and will continue until at least September.
Flights to and from Boston’s Logan Airport will continue.
The airline has cut service by 85% this quarter.
Delta said the move is out of consideration for its employees and to minimize their exposure to the coronavirus.
Other impacted airports include Chicago Midway, Oakland, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, Westchester, Stewart, Akron-Canton, and Newport News/Williamsburg.