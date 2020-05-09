BELMONT (CBS) — The Belmont Fire Department says the deadly fire on Birch Hill Road last month was most likely accidental. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Alison Bane.
Investigators determined the April 24 fire started in the kitchen, but the official cause is undermined. The smoke alarms in the home were expired, according to the department.
Chief David Frizzell said in a statement, “Time is your enemy in a fire where you may have less than three minutes to escape. Expired alarms cannot be counted on to work in a fire.”
State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said, “This was the second fatal fire in April where the smoke alarms were decades old and failed to work when residents needed them most. I urge everyone to take the time this spring to ensure all smoke alarms that need them have fresh batteries, and replace any alarms that are more than 10 years old.”
Bane was the only person home at the time. A driver on Route 2 was the first to report the fire around 4 a.m.
About $150,000 was done in damages. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.