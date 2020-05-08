BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots officially announced the signings of four 2020 NFL Draft picks, including a trio of players who hadn’t reportedly already agreed to deals.
New England announced the signings of second-round pick Josh Uche, fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser, and sixth-round picks Justin Herron and Cassh Maluia. Before Thursday’s announcement, only Uche was among the reported players to sign with the Patriots. The Michigan linebacker is currently the highest draft pick to sign with his new team, with his agent announcing their pact with the Patriots on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly signed third-round pick Anfernee Jennings and seventh-round selection Dustin Woodard. The team also reportedly agreed to a deal with third-round tight end Devin Asiasi, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.
That leaves second-round pick Kyle Dugger (New England’s first pick of the 2020 draft), third-round tight end Dalton Keene, and sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu as New England’s unsigned draft picks.
Both Uche and Jennings are in line to start games at linebacker for the Patriots during their rookie season, while Rohrwasser is the only kicker on the roster. Herron, Onwenu and Woodard will compete for backup spots along the New England offensive line.