WEATHER ALERT:Rain, Hint Of Snow, And Possible Record Cold To Start Mother’s Day Weekend
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Massachusetts News, Massachusetts State Police


BOSTON (CBS) — State Police have harsh words for some drivers after ticketing nearly three dozen for speeding Friday morning in Central Massachusetts. Even though fewer cars are on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have been cracking down on speeding because the rate of deadly crashes in the state has doubled.

Troopers made 40 stops while issuing 35 citations and warnings for speeding. Eleven of those drivers were clocked at more than 90 mph, with the highest at 98 mph.

“Shameful disregard for their own and others’ safety,” the agency tweeted.

State Police began a speed reduction initiative across the state on April 25.

Comments
  1. tcg says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Well, they have done nothing but drive around parading for health care worker this past month! State also needs some new cash!

    Reply

Leave a Reply