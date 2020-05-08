BOSTON (CBS) — State Police have harsh words for some drivers after ticketing nearly three dozen for speeding Friday morning in Central Massachusetts. Even though fewer cars are on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have been cracking down on speeding because the rate of deadly crashes in the state has doubled.
Troopers made 40 stops while issuing 35 citations and warnings for speeding. Eleven of those drivers were clocked at more than 90 mph, with the highest at 98 mph.
“Shameful disregard for their own and others’ safety,” the agency tweeted.
Our Speed Reduction Initiative continued this a.m. in Troop C (central MA). Dedicated patrols made 40 stops & issued 35 citations/warnings for speeding. 11 drivers were cited for speeds over 90 mph. The highest was 98 mph. Shameful disregard for their own and others’ safety.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 8, 2020
State Police began a speed reduction initiative across the state on April 25.
Well, they have done nothing but drive around parading for health care worker this past month! State also needs some new cash!