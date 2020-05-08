



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A woman from Framingham is helping out during the quarantine by cooking homemade meals for people in need.

Faith in Food is the brain child of chef Diana Palmer. She cooks meals for people in the kitchen of her church, the First United Methodist Church in Framingham, five days a week.

“The mission is just to provide meals for those who either can’t afford meals or don’t have time to make meals,” she said. “I just needed to be able to do something in the local community.”

At first, it was just Palmer, but as the effort grew, so did the need for help. People started making donations, and volunteers like Debbie Capozzoli stepped up.

“I believe in reaching out to those who need it,” she said.

Faith in Food is now making 60 meals a day. They ask for a $5 donation if a recipient can afford it, otherwise it’s free. Recipients like John Hibbard really appreciate the food.

“It has been a real godsend for me, for the support, for a decent meal once a day. It’s a big deal,” he said.

Palmer said she’s doing it because it’s simply the right thing to do. To donate to her effort, visit her Facebook fundraising page.

“Otherwise what kind of world are we living in?” she said. “I mean if you can’t help each other, then there’s no sense in being here.”