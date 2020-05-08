BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since anyone has been able to get to the gym. So if you’re feeling the need to get in a nice workout, David Ortiz is here to help.
Big Papi is set to lead a Planet Fitness “home work-in” on Wednesday, May 13. The 20-minute virtual class doesn’t require any equipment, so anyone at home can participate in Ortiz’s workout.
You can follow along with the three-time World Series champ live on the Planet Fitness Facebook page at 7 p.m., or check out the gym’s YouTube channel after the broadcast is over.
While most of us have been stuck at home and relied on self-made gym equipment to stay in shape (often with hysterical — and painful — results) Boston sport fans have been treated to some pretty solid workouts so far. Last month, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and former Pats wideout Danny Amendola led work-in sessions.
And even if you don’t want to work out, Ortiz is always entertaining and worth watching.