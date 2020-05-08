CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Seven more people have died of coronavirus-related illnesses in New Hampshire, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. Cases also rose by 104, bringing the state total to 2,947.
Of the people who died, there was one woman and two men over age 60 from Hillsborough County, one man over 60 from Merrimack County and one woman and two men over 60 from Rockingham County. Their deaths bring the state death toll to 121, or 4% of cases.
One new hospitalized case was identified, for a total of 309, or 10%, of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, among the new cases there are six individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 52% being women and 48% being men.