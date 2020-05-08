Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Some CVS locations have a shortage of sympathy cards during the coronavirus pandemic.
The store said “We are seeing a higher demand for sympathy cards than most other types of greeting cards during the pandemic. This demand, in combination with the restricted ability of suppliers to re-stock stores in certain markets, has created temporary shortages of sympathy cards in some locations.”
One viewer sent a photo of the almost empty section in Bridgewater.
As of Thursday, there were 4,552 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts.