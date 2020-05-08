Sound Of Silence: Baseball Thinking Ahead To Silent StadiumsWith the expectation that games will be TV-only to start, the lack of stadium noise could be an issue.

Tom Brady, Several Patriots Among Athletes Calling On FBI, DOJ To Investigate Ahmaud Arbery DeathThe NFL Players Coalition, a group founded with the goal of seeking social justice and racial equality, has called upon the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Frank Caliendo Impersonates Bill Belichick, Other NFL Coaches After Schedule ReleaseThursday night was a big one for the NFL and all 32 teams. It was also a big night for Frank Caliendo.

NHL Cancels International Events In 2020, Including Bruins Season Opener In PragueThe Boston Bruins were supposed to open the 2020-21 NHL season overseas, but that will no longer be happening. On Friday, the NHL canceled all international events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady Did All The Rob Gronkowski Recruiting For BuccaneersAccording to head coach Bruce Arians, the reconnection of TB12 and RG87 all came thanks to the recruiting work of Brady.