WEATHER ALERT:Rain, Hint Of Snow, And Possible Record Cold To Start Mother’s Day Weekend
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, CVS


BOSTON (CBS) — Some CVS locations have a shortage of sympathy cards during the coronavirus pandemic.

The store said “We are seeing a higher demand for sympathy cards than most other types of greeting cards during the pandemic. This demand, in combination with the restricted ability of suppliers to re-stock stores in certain markets, has created temporary shortages of sympathy cards in some locations.”

CVS said they are experiencing some sympathy card shortages (Courtesy Photo)

One viewer sent a photo of the almost empty section in Bridgewater.

As of Thursday, there were 4,552 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply