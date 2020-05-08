BOSTON (CBS) – Churches across Massachusetts that have been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic want to reopen soon.
A group of 260 pastors sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Thursday, requesting that they be labeled as essential and included in the first phase of re-opening plans on May 18th.
In the letter, they wrote they are prepared to operate under the proper guidelines.
“We are capable of following the guidelines for social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, just as other businesses Massachusetts has deemed essential. We are able to take the same precautions that their staff and customers have taken,” they wrote.
“Please do not underestimate or dismiss the abilities of the church. Many of us have members who are doctors and nurses. We will listen to their expert advice as well, and they will help us be models of safety.”
There has been no comment yet from Baker’s office on the letter.
The pastors said they’re disappointed that even though there are 8,000 churches in Massachusetts they still have “no representation on the Reopening Advisory Board.”