BOXBORO (CBS) — A Boxboro couple wanted to help fight the coronavirus, so they started a Facebook group to give away free masks. Robin and Kevin Curley are self-employed and decided to help during the stay-at-home order.
The group called Betsy Ross Masks offers to give, get and make free masks for people near them. But in a few weeks, the group exploded with hundreds of members and thousands of requests. They say they can barely keep up with the demand.
“Everyone was posting ‘We need a mask.’ So we created it in the hopes that this would be a universal platform eager to help. And in a little over a month, it’s grown to over 800 members and growing by the hour,” Robin Curley told WBZ-TV.
“People were having trouble getting masks. There is a real need for this and as soon as masks would come they would be immediately distributed,” Kevin Curley said.
The couple hopes more people can help make or buy masks to give away for free. Head to their Facebook page to donate or to help out.
They also suggest starting your own Betsy Ross group near you too.