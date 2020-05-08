



BOSTON (CBS) — The annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and live concert on July 4 has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancelation is one of many as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that all large events, such as parades and festivals, in the city will be canceled until Labor Day.

“We do not envision, at this point this summer, when it will make sense to have large scale crowds gathered in close contact for any prolonged periods of time,” Walsh said. Smaller events will be looked at on a case by case basis.

“This is a public health decision, and it’s the right decision, but it also affects some of our most beloved annual events that we love having here in the city,” said the mayor. “I urge everyone to who organizes annual parades and celebrations to preserve the spirit of your event.”

The Fourth of July celebration has been a tradition on the Esplanade for decades. In 2019, half a million people lined the banks of the Charles River for the event.

Instead, the Boston Pops will hold a broadcast that is available online, on the radio, and on TV. The show will pay “tribute to the frontline workers in many fields and [honor] those who have lost their lives during the current health crisis, while celebrating our diverse nation’s founding values of liberty and justice for all,” according to the Pops.

Lilac Sunday at the Arboretum this Sunday is also canceled. “Lilac Sunday is a Mother’s Day tradition for many families that will have to wait until next year,” said Walsh.