BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins were supposed to open the 2020-21 NHL season overseas, but that will no longer be happening. On Friday, the NHL canceled all international events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence. We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021,” the league said in the announcement.
The Bruins were supposed to drop the puck on the new season against the Nashville Predators at the O2 Arena in Prague as part of the NHL Global Series. The team was also set to finish training camp in Europe, with three exhibition games set to take place in Germany.
The Bruins previously opened the 2010-11 season in Prague, beginning their run to a Stanley Cup title by splitting two games with the Phoenix Coyotes.