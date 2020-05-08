WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A 19-year-old was stabbed in the woods in Weymouth Thursday night, according to Weymouth police. A woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing Friday.
Police said Ryan Martin was stabbed during a gathering in a wooded area near Colonels Drive. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Weymouth resident Kelsey Debello, 26, was arrested in Hanover and charged with murder in connection with Martin’s death. Police said she knew Martin.
“Weymouth and State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office developed information very quickly and were able to begin the process of determining Ms. Debello’s whereabouts,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a news release.
Debello is expected to be arraigned Monday. No further information has been released.