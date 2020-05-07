WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester church has been fined for a second time after holding service in defiance of Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Adams Square Baptist Church held church service Wednesday. They were fined $300 by the City of Worcester for holding Sunday service over the weekend after a previous warning for violating the order.
A spokesman for City Manager Edward Augustus said in a statement Thursday that Worcester Police filed a complaint through Worcester District Court for a $500 fine after the latest violation.
“The City continues to monitor the situation and follow the measures outlined under the governor’s order,” the spokesman said.
Pastor Kris Casey previously argued that Baker’s order violates Constitutional rights.