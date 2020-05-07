



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will no longer do his job at Gillette Stadium. But in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’ll square off against some other great quarterbacks on a pretty regular basis in 2020.

Matt Light would like to send you to one of those matchups, and introduce you to two of the greatest to ever sling a football. The former Patriots left tackle is raffling off a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tampa Bay to see Brady square off against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. If that isn’t enough, he’ll also introduce you to both of them after the game — plus another GOAT.

“It’s going to feature two of my quarterbacks: Drew Brees — with me at Purdue — and Mr. Brady down in Tampa. We’re going to send a lucky winner and their guest down to Tampa to see the Tampa-New Orleans game, then they’re going to get to meet not only Brees and Brady, but we’re going to throw in a Gronk too,” Light told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

Sounds pretty sweet. But that isn’t all. Here’s the complete bounty the raffle winner will snag:

Two club seat tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game vs. the New Orleans Saints (date TBD)

Two night hotel stay in the Tampa area

Two round-trip coach airfare tickets (or $1,500 stipend if the winner is outside of New England)

Ground transportation to/from the Tampa airport

Meet and greet after the game with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Brees

Autographed Tampa Bay Gronkowski and Brady Jerseys and an autographed Drew Brees Jersey

Trip hosted by Matt Light – includes dinner with Matt and Susie Light the night before the game and all-around game-day hospitality!

A second winner will receive a pair of suite tickets for the New England Patriots home opener. Tickets can be purchased online, with a $10 donation giving you 10 entries into the raffle.

All proceeds go to The Light Foundation, which is usually raising tons of money for at-risk kids at this time of the year. But with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation, Light and his foundation haven’t been able to hold its usual events.

“It’s difficult for a lot of businesses and that includes non-profits,” said Light. “So much of us can’t do our normal events and fundraising. Without sports and the ability to watch your favorites teams we wanted to rally with all the football fans and create a package that, I think, anybody would really enjoy if you’re a fan of the game.

“It’s an easy way to support our work that we do for The Light Foundation, and win one heck of a prize,” said Light.

The three-time Super Bowl champ wouldn’t pick one over the other in the Brady vs. Brees debate. But it’s quite the matchup with the pair sitting atop most of the NFL’s all-time passing records, and one that hasn’t happened all that often. Overall, Brees owns a 3-2 edge over Brady throughout their careers, but two of those wins came when Brees was a member of the San Diego Chargers in 2002 and 2005. Brady led the Patriots to two straight victories over the Saints in the duo’s previous two matchups.