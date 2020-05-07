BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have now locked up three members of their 2020 draft class. New England reportedly signed linebacker Anfernee Jennings and offensive lineman Dustin Woodard on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.
The Patriots drafted Jennings out of Alabama in the third round, No. 87 overall, after he racked up 83 tackles and eight sacks for the Crimson Tide last season. He had 193 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss over his four years at Alabama. The versatile linebacker is in the mix for a starting job on the New England defense in 2020.
Woodard, drafted at No. 230 in the seventh round, started 52 games during his career at Memphis. He’ll look to lock down a reserve role on the New England offensive line behind starting center David Andrews.
On Wednesday, the Patriots signed second-round pick Josh Uche, the highest pick in the 2020 draft to sign with his new team.