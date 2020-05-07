J.D. Martinez Chimes In On MLB's Red Sox Investigation: 'They Really Didn’t Find Anything'The suspension of J.T. Watkins seems to be bothering Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez the most.

What The First NFL Schedule Leak Tells Us About Patriots First Four Opponents In 2020The 2020 NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday night, which means we'll spend much of the day being treated to leaked reports about said schedule.

Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Discusses NBA's Return, Marcus Smart's Bout With CoronavirusWyc Grousbeck is optimistic the NBA will return sometime soon, but the league has to be safe when it comes to players and fans.

Brandon Copeland Gives Interesting Explanation For Joining PatriotsEven in a post-Tom Brady world, the allure of joining the Patriots and playing for Bill Belichick in a championship-driven organization remains intact.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Second-Round Pick Josh UcheThe Patriots have signed one of their 10 draft picks, reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with linebacker Josh Uche.