BOSTON (CBS) — The full 2020 NFL schedule won’t be released until Thursday night, but leaks are shedding some light on what the early part of the schedule will look like. The Patriots will reportedly open the 2020 season by hosting Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, according to The Boston Herald.
That means there’s a good chance we’ll see Jarrett Stidham and Tua — whom Miami drafted 5th overall last month — make their first career starts against each other.
The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero was first to report that the Patriots and Dolphins would face off in Week 1, and the Herald has since confirmed that the tilt will be held at Gillette Stadium. This goes against an earlier report that the NFL would start the season with AFC vs. NFC matchups, as reported by John Clayton on Wednesday. Several schedule leaks on Thursday have since proven that report to be false.
Should the Dolphins visit in Week 1, Kyle Van Noy will get his return to New England early. The linebacker signed a four-year, $51 million deal with Miami over the offseason. Fellow linebacker (and part-time fullback) Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras also joined Brian Flores’ Dolphins as free agents over the offseason.
New England split their season series with Miami last season, winning 43-0 in Miami in Week 2 before suffering an embarrassing 27-24 in Foxboro in Week 17. That defeat cost the Patriots a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Here is the full list of New England’s 2020 opponents, before the schedule is released at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.