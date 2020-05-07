BOSTON (CBS) — With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, NFL fans will be treated to two matchups between Brady and Saints QB Drew Brees during the 2020 season. They won’t have to wait too long for the first meeting of the quarterback titans.
Buccaneer Brady will have his first meeting with Brees and the Saints in Week 1 in New Orleans, according to Nick Underhill of neworleans.football.com. It will be the 4:25 p.m. game on Fox, so football fans around the country will be able to watch Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s first game with Tampa Bay.
This report goes against John Clayton’s Wednesday report that the NFL would start with AFC-NFC matchups during the first month of the season. The full NFL schedule will be released later Thursday evening, so we’ll find out for sure at that point.
And if you want to go check out Brady take on Brees in Tampa Bay, former Patriots left tackle Matt Light is hosting a raffle to send two lucky fans to that game, plus the opportunity to meet Brady, Brees and Gronk after the game.