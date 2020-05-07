'The Match' Between Brady-Mickelson, Manning-Woods Set For May 24We now have an official date when Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods will tee off for charity.

NFL Schedule Leaks: Drew Brees' Saints Reportedly Set To Host Tom Brady's Bucs In Week 1With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, NFL fans will be treated to two matchups between Brady and Saints QB Drew Brees during the 2020 season. And they won't have to wait too long for the first meeting of the quarterback titans.

Chase Winovich Punches A Spring-Loaded Football In His House To Help With Forced FumblesChase Winovich is one entertaining dude, whether he's chasing down opposing quarterbacks or letting his long locks flow. And though he didn't force a fumble during his rookie season with the Patriots, he's got a unique way to make sure that happens in 2020.

A Return Of Nike The Dog? NFL Network Hopes Bill Belichick Brings Canine Friend On TVIf the NFL Network gets its wish, Nike is poised for a triumphant return to the country's television screens on Thursday night.

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Picks: Ladder Matches At WWE HeadquartersWWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view will include concurrent men's and women's ladder matches contested at WWE headquarters.