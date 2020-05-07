HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Police said a 3-year-old boy helped police find an elderly woman who was trapped inside the basement of her New Hampshire home for three days.
Wednesday around 2 p.m. a woman was out for a walk with her 3-year-old son Eyas in the area of Drakes Landing in Hampton.
Hampton Police said Eyas wanted to put his elderly neighbor’s newspaper on her porch. When he went to do so, he noticed there were several other newspaper already on the porch and alerted his mother.
The elderly neighbor didn’t answer her phone or the door, so Eyas’ mother called police.
Officers gained entry to the home, and found the woman in the basement trapped in a small corridor.
“The female was in good spirits despite being trapped in the basement for over three days,” police said.
The woman was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with minor injuries.
“The Hampton Police would like to thank the young boy for his keen observation and we encourage residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable folks during these uncertain times,” police said.