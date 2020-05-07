Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 104 Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Three more deaths were also reported.
There have now been a total of 2,843 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. One new hospitalized case was identified, for a total of 308, or 11%, of cases.
Of the people who died, one was a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County, one was a man over 60 from Rockingham County and one was a man over 60 from Strafford County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there was one individual under the age of 18, and the rest are adults, 59% women and 41% men.