BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s order deeming gun shops non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic infringes on the Second Amendment, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. The judge said he will issue an order that will allow shops to reopen.
According to the Boston Globe, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said during a virtual hearing on Thursday there is “no jurisdiction” for Baker to order gun shops to close, saying that doing so infringes on people’s rights to buy a firearm.
“I have enough information to say, in this very small corner of this emergency, we don’t surrender our constitutional rights,” Woodlock said, according to the Globe. “These plaintiffs . . . have constitutional rights that deserve respect and vindication. And it becomes necessary for a court to do that.”
Baker was asked about the ruling during his Thursday afternoon press briefing. The governor said he was not yet aware of the ruling, but added if that is the case, the state would comply.
“We would discuss any decision like that with the Attorney General, because they basically represent us in those cases,” said Baker. “But I’m not in a position to comment on it at this point in time. We will certainly comply with any kind of judicial ruling on anything, including that.”
The Attorney General’s office confirmed Thursday that they are reviewing the ruling.
This will be overturned on appeal The President,Mr Trump waved federal authority. Gave each Governor the power to act as they saw fit in their state. Since I cannot see how a gun shop can be deemed an essential service. What immediate need would you have for a gun or bullets? You cannot eat them. There is nothing in a gun shop that would be necessary to sustain life. I believe the US attorney will encourage an appeal.Because basically the President giving the Governor’s the power to act in the states best interests. is not valid in this crisis.Has no weight. The judge by his decision has removed any and all executive powers. Judge Woodlock is also saying that the Governor has no authority to mandate and govern his state in a crisis.