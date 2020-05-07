



TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Mother’s Day will feel different for everyone this year; most treasured traditions are off limits. Covid-19 took many mothers. Others sick or working the front lines, will be alone to protect their families.

“At first I was just like there’s no possible way I could get it,” said June Souza.

June Souza was so careful, still, the Tewksbury mother of five has tested positive for coronavirus – twice.

“It was four weeks yesterday that I’ve been in isolation. Spiking fevers, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath even on a phone call. I’m not as sick as so many other people are, so I hate to whine about it. It’s just been a long time to be alone,” she said.

For Mother’s Day Sunday, and June’s birthday Monday, she’ll be by herself; All of her joy downstairs.

“It makes me sad to think about it because it was a little bit emotional on Easter to not be able to sit with them and hug and kiss them and get to see them open their baskets. It’s going to stink,” she said.

“You feel so bad because she’s so much an intricate part of everything that goes on, that she can’t be included,” June’s husband, Rick, added during a separate interview.

All the Souzas, craving the old chaos, together.

“What does (7-year-old) Thomas need to do? Who’s sleeping over? Who’s getting dropped off for a sleepover? Who’s got a cheerleading competition? I can’t wait to get back to that stuff. As crazy as it was you kind of took it for granted,” Rick said.

“Just being together and being part of all that I hear while I’m up here. Be part of the fun and the middle of our mix we have. I just can’t wait for that moment again,” said June.