



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to her email (drmallika@cbs.com) and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Does takeout food need to be cooked to be safe? – Jane

It’s true that the coronavirus does not like heat, so cooking food will kill it. But raw foods, like salads, should be safe, too. The virus infects you by entering your respiratory tract, not through your gut. That said, if you get takeout food, discard the packaging which could potentially be contaminated and wash your hands well immediately afterward.

Is it necessary to wipe down grocery packaging when food is brought home from the supermarket? – Gay

Yes. When I get groceries, I like to have a “clean” side on the kitchen counter and a “dirty” one. I put the bags on the dirty side and as I remove each item, I wipe it down with disinfectant and put it on the clean counter. For produce, I place them in the sink and wash each item well with water. When done, throw away or recycle the grocery bags, disinfect the dirty counter, and wash your hands well.

Is it safe for my child to wear a mask. He’s four. – Amy

The CDC recommends that children over the age of 2 wear a cloth face mask when outside the home and around other people. However, kids under 2 should not wear them because they pose a strangulation or suffocation risk. If you have an infant, you can place a blanket over the carrier to provide some protection while still allowing the baby to breathe comfortably.

As they talk about taking your temperature when you enter businesses and workplaces, should women experiencing hot flashes be concerned about being sent home for a possibly incorrect reading? – Debbie, Fitchburg

During a hot flash, the temperature of your skin can go up temporarily, but your core body temperature does not rise to the level of a fever.