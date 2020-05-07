EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor reported to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday that it lost more than $60 million in the first quarter. Massachusetts casinos have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Encore will remain closed through at least May 18, in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that shut down non-essential businesses in the state. Operator Wynn Resorts has pledged to continue paying all employees full wages, including tips, through the month of May.
The casino also reported on crime statistics for the last six months of 2019. There were 124 arrests and 506 patrons ejected from the premises.
It was also announced at the Gaming Commission meeting that live horse racing at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville is postponed indefinitely.