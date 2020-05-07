CAPE COD (CBS) — Mac Hay watched anxiously Thursday as his restaurant in Wellfleet opened today for the season. To his delight, there was a steady stream of customers ordering takeout at Mac’s on the Pier. But he knows that COVID-19 is likely going to wreak havoc on the summer season.
“This isn’t about profit, it’s about survival,” he said ”We want everyone to make it through this and come out the other end stronger in some ways and be able to weather whatever storm gets thrown at us to build a better economy here on the Cape.”
In Provincetown, Steve Hooper is getting more anxious by the day. He owns an upscale guesthouse and spa called Carpe Diem. His normal opening has been pushed back to late June, or even July.
“So far there haven’t been many cancellations, but bookings haven’t been coming in,” he said.
The Cape Cod Task Force on Reopening is in full swing. A group of influential politicians and business leaders is trying to come up with a plan to help Cape businesses and residents navigate a coronavirus-filled summer. But they can’t do a lot until Gov. Baker comes up with a reopening plan, which is slated for May 18.
“Make sure that the governor’s advisory board has a sense of what the questions, issues and concerns that we’re looking at as a region, especially as a region that’s very seasonal,” said State Sen. Julian Cyr, chair of the task force.