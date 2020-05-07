BOSTON (CBS) – The bicycle business is full pedal ahead, as local shops are seeing a spike in new sales and tune-ups.

“We’ve had a really great time and we’ve seen a lot more people out there,” said bicyclist Kathi Cosco.

Thea Church manages Landry’s Bicycles in Newton where they are running in high gear.

“Their gym is closed, their kids are out of school and they’ve always wanted to try biking and now all of a sudden this is the time they are going to try biking,” Church said.

After being cooped up in the house, a lot of people are rediscovering a bike they already own and getting it re-tuned and repaired for the ride and there’s a need for new bikes.

In a coronavirus world, the staff consults customers online and on the phone. The bikes are delivered or available for curbside pick-up.

“For some reason in this strange world it’s the perfect time to try it,” said Church.

“There’s not a ton we can do, but we can ride,” said bicyclist John Dalzell, who has seen more bicycles on the roads than cars recently. “I think most are doing errands and chores and things like that but also recreation.”

A great way to ride through today’s current normal.

“This is a great way to social distance and spend some time with friends as long as they are six feet away,” said Cosco.