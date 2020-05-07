BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are asking the public for help as they investigate a possible kidnapping in the South End. The department shared an image of a woman who is not a suspect, but is a person of interest they are looking to identify.
Police responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and Northampton Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday for a call about a possible kidnapping. Officers were “unable to confirm the validity of the incident,” police said.
The department shared a photo on Thursday of a person they’d like to locate who appears to be an adult woman with dark hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and red shorts or a skirt with black pants underneath and red shoes. She was potentially seen getting into what looks like a gray minivan.
Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be made at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).