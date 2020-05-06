Eli Manning Predicts 'Tough' Transition For Tom Brady In Tampa BayDespite all of the positivity for Tom Brady in Tampa, you can count Eli Manning among the doubters.

'They Feel A Lot More Confident In Jarrett Stidham Than Outside World Does': CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On Patriots QB SituationThe CBS Sports analyst explains why he believes the Patriots are comfortable with Stidham as their QB and why he won't bet against Belichick getting the most out of him.

Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Donates $1 Million Toward COVID-19 Vaccine DevelopmentCeltics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck has donated $1 million toward local efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe.

J.D. Martinez Teams Up With James Corden To Surprise Red Sox-Yankees Couple Whose Wedding Was PostponedEveryone is in the fight against coronavirus together, so it should come as no surprise that the Red Sox and Yankees are teaming up to give a couple a little boost. More surprising is the fact that couple is split down the middle when it comes to their baseball allegiance.

Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Leading Efforts To Combat Coronavirus In Dominican RepublicWith the coronavirus pandemic hitting the Domincan Republic hard, one of the island nation's most famous sons is throwing some high heat to help.