DOVER, NH (CBS) – A Massachusetts man was arrested after he was stopped for excessive speeding twice in three days, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

On Monday, New Hampshire State Troopers stopped 44-year-old Jeffrey Downs of Stow for driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro more than 100 mph on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover. He was cited for reckless operation and issued a summons to appear in court.

Jeffrey Downs was arrested for reckless operation in Dover, NH (Image credit NH State Police)

In the same area at about 7:20 Wednesday morning, a trooper clocked Downs’ Camaro driving at 92 miles per hour in the 55 mph zone.

Downs was placed under arrest for reckless operation. He was later released on bail.

