BOSTON (CBS) –Everyone is in the fight against coronavirus together, so it should come as no surprise that the Red Sox and Yankees are teaming up to give a couple a little boost. More surprising is the fact that couple is split down the middle when it comes to their baseball allegiance.

J.D. Martinez and Giancarlo Stanton teamed up with CBS late night host James Corden to lift the spirits of a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Joe Dolce is a script coordinator on The Late Late Show with James Corden — and a Yankees fan — and was set to marry Isabelle Redman — a Red Sox fan. That wedding was put on hold, as well as their honeymoon in Italy, but the couple received a pleasant surprise late Tuesday night.

Corden enlisted the help of Stanton and Martinez to deliver a special message to the couple. Martinez had some fun with his, apologizing to Isabelle that she was marrying a Yankees fan.

“I’m sorry about that. I know that can’t be easy on you,” he joked. “But you know what, if you can get through this Isabelle, if you guys and this marriage can get through this, you can get through anything.”

Martinez also promised to attend their wedding, requesting the chicken entree.

But that wasn’t the only surprise the trio had in store for the couple. Joe and Isabelle have also received an invite to the owner’s box at Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Yankees clash.