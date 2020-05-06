CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday and 108 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 2,740, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Eighteen of the new cases were reported in Rockingham County, Twenty-seven were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, five were in Strafford County, seven were in Merrimack County, one was in Belknap County, 34 were in Manchester, and 10 were in Nashua. The residence of six cases is unknown.
Of the new cases, 12 were hospitalized for a total of 307 coronavirus hospitalizations, which about 11% of all cases.
Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Four of the cases were in persons younger than 18.
Of the 19 deaths, two males and two females, all older than 60, were from Hillsborough County; two females and one male, all older than 60, were from Merrimack County; and six males and six females, all older than 60, were from Rockingham County.