



BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting older Americans especially hard, and many are forced to isolate in order to stay safe. Lowe’s is hoping to make Mother’s Day a little brighter, with a donation of $1 million worth of flower baskets to hundreds of long-term care and senior living facilities across the country, including the Boston area.

The flowers from small business growers and nurseries will start arriving in the days leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday. Every basket is individually wrapped with a note of appreciation.

With families celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently this year, we partnered with our small business growers and @uber to deliver $1M worth of flowers to 100,000+ moms in senior housing: https://t.co/DfPXJQkw1S Follow along this week to help us celebrate these moms! pic.twitter.com/NlV4Bk7jf8 — Lowe's (@Lowes) May 5, 2020

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” said Lowe’s VP Marisa Thalberg in a statement. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

The initiative also has the benefit of supporting local workers, including nurseries who have seen business slow and Uber drivers who will make the deliveries.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker eased restrictions on flower shops, allowing them to take orders online and over the phone. All deliveries must be touch-free and any employees working must still follow social distancing rules.