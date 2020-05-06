BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released its weekly breakdown of coronavirus cases by cities and towns on Wednesday. Overall the state has reported 75,025 cases and 4,420 deaths to date.
Boston continues to have the highest number of reported infections at 10,729. But other communities have a much higher rate of infection.
View: Full Town-By-Town Breakdown
Chelsea once again has by far the highest rate with 5,957.85 cases per 100,000 people. The town has been a hotspot for COVID-19 as an estimated 80% of its residents are essential workers.
The other communities with an infection rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (3235.68), Lynn (2513.30), Everett (2497.10), Lawrence (2239.84), Randolph (2147.93) and Revere (2145.57).
Numbers are not being reported in towns with fewer than five cases.