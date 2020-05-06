BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 208 new coronavirus deaths and 1,754 additional cases in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said there have now been 75,025 total cases with 4,420 deaths to date.
As of Wednesday, there are 3,564 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 22 patients from Tuesday. Five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 339,639 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 6,290 new tests were reported in the last 24 hours.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 14,680 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 2,653 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 16,327 followed by Suffolk County with 14,476 cases, and Essex County with 10,344.
There have been 11,441 cases in people under 30, 32,839 cases in people between 30-59, 9,691 cases in people between 60-69, and 17,787 cases in people over 70.