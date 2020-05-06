BOSTON (CBS) – Faith ministers in Boston are speaking out with Commissioner William Gross about a recent uptick in violence in the midst of the pandemic, which they believe has disproportionately impacted some of the city’s neighborhoods.

“People have lost jobs; people are worried about meals,” said Gross.

They are now worried about safety, he said, as seven people were shot in Boston just last weekend alone. Gross is placing partial blame on the judiciary for the early release of some inmates due to coronavirus concerns and the message it is sending to street gangs.

“What do you think they are thinking in their heads? I can do whatever I want; you just let a murderer go, I can do whatever I want,” said Gross.

It’s a call for city and state leaders to take notice as, they say, many families are already struggling.

“There is a core set of people, a population in our community – they don’t read newspapers, not watching tv, not on social media platforms, but we need to reach them,” said community activist Tara Register.

A homicide Sunday night was the 13th in the city. The leaders symbolically gathered in front of Billy’s Texas B.B.Q. in Dorchester, which was shot up 19 times just before Christmas last year. Now, they have a strong message for violent offenders.

“To the violent gang members, we love you,” said Rev. Eugene Rivers of the Azusa Christian Community. “You’re our children. We love you, but if you’re going to be cutting up and wreaking havoc, we will come see you in jail.”

Commissioner Gross said, to be fair, Boston Police are now working on a report to see if the recent violence can be tied directly to newly released inmates, but he said the judiciary needs to find its own beds and not his streets.