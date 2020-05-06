BOSTON (CBS) – There will be a special salute in the sky Wednesday for health care workers across Massachusetts in the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting around noon, four F-15 Eagles from the Massachusetts Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield will fly over several hospitals to pay tribute to all the men and women on the front lines of the crisis.
Take a look at the map of the flyover our F-15s are planning to do tomorrow afternoon!!#MassSalutes #AirForceSalutes #AFFlyover pic.twitter.com/Vg8TAujBLE
— 104th Fighter Wing (@104fighterwing) May 5, 2020
The flyover will begin at Gillette Stadium. The jets will then fly over the Boston Hope field hospital at the convention center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston before moving on to Framingham, Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke and Northampton.
The flyover ends in Westfield around 12:45 p.m.
Here is the flyover schedule for local hospitals (all times are approximate):
Boston Convention and Exhibition Center: 12:15 p.m.
Partners Healthcare System: 12:15 p.m.
Brigham & Women’s Hospital: 12:15 p.m.
Framingham Union Hospital: 12:15 p.m.
DCU Center/ St. Vincent’s Hospital: 12:25 p.m.
UMass Memorial Medical Center: 12:25 p.m.
Mercy Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Baystate Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Holyoke Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Western Massachusetts Hospital: 12:40 p.m.
Baystate Nobel Hospital: 12:40 p.m.