



QUINCY (CBS) – Fifty-five-year-old Bill Wyman has been out of work for two months.

“Staying home is pretty tough; I like [my job] quite a bit. I like helping people; I’m quite independent at my job,” said Wyman through an interpreter.

Wyman’s deaf but is able to work as a lot attendant at Home Depot. He stays home because he doesn’t want to get his roommate sick. The Quincy resident looks forward to the state’s daily updates, especially the American Sign Language interpreter who stands beside Governor Charlie Baker and translates vital information at the speed of spoken word.

“What’s really important is that I understand fully what’s happening with the coronavirus,” Wyman said. “I understand the mask protocol, I understand how to wash my hands, I know that I have to check my temperature.”

Wyman is one of nearly 1 million people living with disabilities in the Commonwealth. Helping him make ends meet and live independently is Work, Inc.

“When a person like Bill goes to work, those of us who pay taxes don’t necessarily have to support a person like Bill,” said Jim Cassetta, the organization’s president.

Based out of Dorchester, Work Inc. is the largest employer of people with disabilities in the region. They also provide critical support services. So, when the pandemic shut its doors, their staff had to find ways to reach those they serve.

Over the past two months, they’ve been delivering food, supplies and medications to more than 570 families throughout Greater Boston. Cassetta says they’re also busy staffing 22 group homes, four of which had to be quarantined.

“When we say quarantine, we mean two staff members, take two-week shifts, and they live there 24/7. They don’t leave,” Cassetta said.

Cassetta says he’s concerned a drop in state tax revenue will create a gap in services. The coronavirus crisis has also canceled their biggest fundraiser, which typically happens in June. The organization says it’s now in need of critical donations.

“Secretary Sudders and the governor have been very supportive about giving us resources,” Cassetta said. “You don’t have to be a brain surgeon to figure out that state revenue is going to be down as much as 20%. I’m sincerely hoping Congress in its next piece of legislation supports states and municipalities with its budgets. The jury is still out as to what we’re going to look like post July 1.”

In the meantime, Wyman says he’ll patiently wait for the economy to re-open.”According to the governor, we are looking at potentially May 18th. I have my fingers crossed. I hope I can make it back to work then,” said Wyman.

If you’d like to donate to Work Inc., please click here.