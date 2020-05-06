BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday started off dry and bright and temperatures will climb into the 50’s this afternoon, perhaps a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, especially at the coast as an onshore wind develops. Inland spots could near 60 degrees.

Much of the day will be dry, but clouds will increase through the day ahead of a nearby coastal storm that will be tracking southeast of New England Wednesday night. A few showers are possible this evening, but the risk increases overnight into early Thursday, especially for southeastern Mass. Total rain amounts will range from .25″ to .50″ across southeastern Mass, and less than .10″ as you travel northwest.

There is a coastal flood statement for the eastern coast of Massachusetts including Nantucket from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. With the combination of developing onshore winds and astronomically high tides, there is a potential for minor splashover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide near midnight. Only the typical roads are expected to be impacted.

As the coastal storm passes south of New England, early morning showers on Thursday will push off the coast and there will be some dry periods with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a passing shower in the afternoon, but overall, not too bad of a day. Temperatures will range from the 50’s across Cape Cod and the coast to the lower 60’s inland.

LATE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday will be another mainly dry day with increasing clouds and highs near 60. Our next storm storm system will approach the area late in the day. This system is likely to bring mainly rain to the area, but in parts of central and northern New England, there is a higher chance it may be cold enough to support snow. We could even see some minor accumulation across the higher terrain of central and western Mass. into southern Vermont and New Hampshire. The best chances will be overnight into Saturday, but it all depends on the exact track of the area of low pressure.

Nonetheless, it will feel very much like March to start the weekend with cool, blustery conditions and the risk of scattered showers. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40’s in many areas, but with the gusty wind, wind chills will be in the 30’s. It will dry out for Mother’s Day as temperatures moderate, but will still be running below normal in the 50’s.

Typically the final frost of the season across eastern Mass. occurs in late April and early May, but I’d hold off planting until after this weekend as some areas could still be dealing with near freezing conditions during the overnight periods. The long range temperature outlook has much of the eastern US at risk for below normal conditions.